Here's When You Can Enjoy The Super Mario Kart Ride At An US Theme Park

If you’ve ever played Mario Kart and dreamed of collecting coins and throwing shells at other players in real life, it could soon be your lucky day. Here’s when the Super Nintendo World theme park area and Mario Kart ride are coming to the U.S.

What Happened: Universal Studios, a theme park segment of Comcast Corporation CMCSA, opened Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The park includes several rides inspired by Nintendo Co NTDOY characters and interactive areas.

A ride called Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is now expected to open at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023, according to the theme park company.

Get ready, #SuperNintendoWorld is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. pic.twitter.com/pCYaeHgWsq — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

The ride uses augmented reality to help create an interactive experience where riders can steer the vehicle to collect coins and throw shells to defeat Team Bowser. Riders also wear plastic Mario-inspired hats that are outfitted with visors that display maps.

Universal plans to release merchandise around Nintendo characters prior to the opening of the Nintendo area of the theme park and the Mario Kart ride.

Why It’s Important: Universal Studios partnered with Nintendo to create interactive land areas at theme parks around the world. The company started in Japan and now its eyes are set on an opening for 2023 for the Hollywood location. Plans also call for the Orlando theme park to get a Nintendo land, which could be delayed until 2025.

Universal is also set to expand its Nintendo-themed area at Universal Studios Japan with a Donkey Kong-themed area opening in 2024 and a partnership signed with Pokemon.

The introduction of Harry Potter-themed rides and attractions at Universal Studios locations helped increase attendance and create further competition between Universal and rival Walt Disney Co DIS.

Adding Nintendo areas to its theme parks could help boost attendance for Universal Studios for years to come with the gaming company having notable characters and built-in fan bases such as Harry Potter did before Universal Studios launched the new theme park areas.

The theme park segment for Comcast was a strong performer in the first quarter. Thanks to parks being open in higher capacities, revenue for the theme park segment hit $1.56 billion, up 151% year-over-year in the first quarter.

“Our recovery from the pandemic at theme parks has been fantastic and shows no signs of slowing down,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said.

Attendance at domestic theme parks was back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the company said on its earnings call.

Price Action: Comcast shares are down 1.74% to $43.04 and Nintendo shares are down 2.29% to $54.29 on Friday afternoon at publication.

