Speed Racer Coming To Apple: What Investors Should Know

Well-known and beloved Japanese media franchise Speed Racer is set to get another live-action adaptation. Here’s what we know so far.

What Happened: A live-action series of Speed Racer is being created for Apple Inc AAPL and could hit the company’s AppleTV+ streaming platform.

The adaptation has been given a series order, according to a Variety report. J.J. Abrams, well-known for adapting the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises for the big screen, will serve as the executive producer of the series.

Bad Robot, which is led by Abrams, will lead the show through an overall deal it has with Warner Bros. Television, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD.

Speed Racer follows the driver of the same name and his car, the Mach 5. Speed Racer’s father Pop Racer, brother Spritle, girlfriend Trixie and pet monkey Chim-Chim.

Speed Racer started as a manga series in the 1960s in Japan under the title “Mach GoGoGo.”

Why It’s Important: An animated television adaptation of Speed Racer in the 1960s and 1970s had strong viewership in the U.S. and helped elevate the brand.

Speed Racer is credited by many as helping to grow interest in anime in the U.S.

A 2008 live-action film of Speed Racer was highly anticipated but is considered a failure at the box office. The movie had a $120 million budget and went on to gross $43.9 million domestically and $93.9 million worldwide, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Apple has several shows and movies in the works from big-name actors and also creators. Hit series could help boost the streaming platform from the technology giant.

Photo: The movie, "Speed Racer," Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. via IMDb