5 Unique Ways You Can Use Apple AirTags

AirTags, Apple Inc's AAPL tiny Bluetooth companions, are not only useful, but they’re also affordable. At $29 per beacon, or $99 for four, it’s easy to buy them — and hard to lose them.

How AirTags Work: According to the website, the AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of the AirTag to iCloud and the user can then go to the Find My app and see it on a map.

The tiny chips, which are meant to be placed on personal belongings such as keys, backpacks or vehicles, have a set of capabilities designed to track and find lost or missing objects.

Caution: Apple is aware of the unintended, malicious use of the AirTags, and provided an update regarding bad actors.

Benzinga compiled a short list of unique ways to use your AirTags.

1. Scavenger Hunts

Precision Finding, which works with the iPhone 11 and 12 series, will be able to point participants in the direction of each hidden tag using AR arrows while looking in a home.

For scavenger hunts outside, the tags can be hidden in trees or bushes.

2. Tape Measure

The Search Near feature on the AirTag allows you to determine the distance between your phone and the tag. Place the AirTag at one end of anything and walk away from it to get an approximate idea of its size.

It's less precise than an actual tape measure, but it has a larger measurable distance, which can be useful for measuring larger areas.

3. Temporary Pet Tracker

Instead of microchipping your pet, you can attach an AirTag to its collar when outdoors to easily track your animal if they get loose.

Companies such as Spigen, and FollowPaw design collars that will hold an AirTag.

4. Underwater Locator

The AirTag is IP67-rated, meaning it can survive submerged water for up to 30 minutes.

If you’re on a dock or on a boat, you can attach an AirTag to an item that could fall into the water to find it easily.

5. Campsite Locator

If you’re on a camping trip or a long hike in the woods you could leave an AirTag in your tent or RV to make sure you can get back to your starting location if you get lost.

Photo: Courtesy Apple