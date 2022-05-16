5 Alternatives To Apple's AirPods You Should Know About

From its popular AirTags to its award-winning watches, Apple Inc AAPL creates some of the best accessory tech available today.
The AirPods Pro is probably the crown jewel of Apple's accessory ecosystem, offering a slew of useful functions while maintaining noise cancellation and increased sound clarity.
With a price tag of $249, audiophiles everywhere may want to explore other items that provide a similar experience at a lower cost.
Benzinga gathered a list of these choices:
1. Panasonic RZ-S500W, $119 at Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
Reasons to Buy - according to WhatHiFi.com
+Expansive detailed presentation
+Excellent noise canceling
+Superb touch controls
Reasons to Avoid
-Fit could be an issue for some
2. Sony Group Corp SONY WF-C500, $98 at Amazon
Reasons to Buy
+Compact and comfortable design
+Spirited, well-balanced sound
+Fine control app
Reasons to Avoid
-Ordinary battery life
-Slightly small-scale sound
-Numerous serious rivals
3. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, $79.95 at Amazon
Reasons to Buy
+Extra dynamic expression
+Great clarity
+Slick app support
Reasons to Avoid
-No noise canceling
4. Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Benzinga Staff Pick), $99 at Amazon
Reasons to Buy
+Well-rounded, clean sound
+Comfortable
+Reliable connection
Reasons to Avoid
-No volume touch control on buds
-No noise-canceling
5. Sony WF-1000XM3, $128 at Amazon
Reasons to Buy
+Rhythmic, entertaining sound
+Accomplished noise-canceling
+Impressive battery life
Reasons to Avoid
-No aptX HD support
-No IP rating
Photo: Courtesy Apple
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.