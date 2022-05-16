5 Alternatives To Apple's AirPods You Should Know About

From its popular AirTags to its award-winning watches, Apple Inc AAPL creates some of the best accessory tech available today.

The AirPods Pro is probably the crown jewel of Apple's accessory ecosystem, offering a slew of useful functions while maintaining noise cancellation and increased sound clarity.

With a price tag of $249, audiophiles everywhere may want to explore other items that provide a similar experience at a lower cost.

Benzinga gathered a list of these choices:

1. Panasonic RZ-S500W, $119 at Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Reasons to Buy - according to WhatHiFi.com

+Expansive detailed presentation

+Excellent noise canceling

+Superb touch controls

Reasons to Avoid

-Fit could be an issue for some

2. Sony Group Corp SONY WF-C500, $98 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy

+Compact and comfortable design

+Spirited, well-balanced sound

+Fine control app

Reasons to Avoid

-Ordinary battery life

-Slightly small-scale sound

-Numerous serious rivals

3. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, $79.95 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy

+Extra dynamic expression

+Great clarity

+Slick app support

Reasons to Avoid

-No noise canceling

4. Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Benzinga Staff Pick), $99 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy

+Well-rounded, clean sound

+Comfortable

+Reliable connection

Reasons to Avoid

-No volume touch control on buds

-No noise-canceling

5. Sony WF-1000XM3, $128 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy

+Rhythmic, entertaining sound

+Accomplished noise-canceling

+Impressive battery life

Reasons to Avoid

-No aptX HD support

-No IP rating

Photo: Courtesy Apple