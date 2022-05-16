QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

5 Alternatives To Apple's AirPods You Should Know About

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 1:46 PM | 2 min read

From its popular AirTags to its award-winning watches, Apple Inc AAPL creates some of the best accessory tech available today.

The AirPods Pro is probably the crown jewel of Apple's accessory ecosystem, offering a slew of useful functions while maintaining noise cancellation and increased sound clarity.

With a price tag of $249, audiophiles everywhere may want to explore other items that provide a similar experience at a lower cost.

Benzinga gathered a list of these choices:

1. Panasonic RZ-S500W, $119 at Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Reasons to Buy - according to WhatHiFi.com
+Expansive detailed presentation
+Excellent noise canceling
+Superb touch controls

Reasons to Avoid
-Fit could be an issue for some

2. Sony Group Corp SONY WF-C500$98 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy
+Compact and comfortable design
+Spirited, well-balanced sound
+Fine control app

Reasons to Avoid
-Ordinary battery life
-Slightly small-scale sound
-Numerous serious rivals

3. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, $79.95 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy
+Extra dynamic expression
+Great clarity
+Slick app support

Reasons to Avoid
-No noise canceling

4. Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Benzinga Staff Pick), $99 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy
+Well-rounded, clean sound
+Comfortable
+Reliable connection

Reasons to Avoid
-No volume touch control on buds
-No noise-canceling

5. Sony WF-1000XM3$128 at Amazon

Reasons to Buy
+Rhythmic, entertaining sound
+Accomplished noise-canceling
+Impressive battery life

Reasons to Avoid
-No aptX HD support
-No IP rating

Photo: Courtesy Apple

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AirPodsAJ ListsCambridge AudioEntertainmentTopicsTechGeneral