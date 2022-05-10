Coming Soon: A TikTok Musical On Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Starring...Dolly Parton?

Now, here is something that you don’t see every day: Dolly Parton starring in a TikTok musical about Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza.

What Happened: NBC News reported the country music legend will headline "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," which is slated to premiere on TikTok on May 26 at 8 p.m. EDT.

"I'm making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell," Parton announced on her Instagram post, sharing a photograph of the production’s screenplay, which carried the subtitle "Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind."

Parton’s participation is based on a positive comment she made in an interview last January about the absence of the Mexican pizza from the menu at Taco Bell, a Yum! Brands YUM company. Taco Bell took the item off its menu in 2020, but is restoring it on May 19, one week ahead of the new musical’s premiere.

The new production was inspired by a Doja Kat-performed jingle on TikTok in March designed to bring the Mexican pizza back, which was followed by a video posted by TikTok star Victor Kunda who imagined the jingle expanded into a musical. The two performers will appear with Parton – but Parton is ceding the songwriting credits to Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

What Else Happened: Parton’s influence is also stretching beyond pizza marketing into the animal kingdom.

OregonLive.com reported the new baby orangutan at the Oregon Zoo has been named Jolene in honor of the Parton song of the same name. The infant received its name because it had the “flaming locks of auburn hair” cited by Parton in her classic tune.

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton's Instagram page