Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Moving To Monday Nights Only

Rachel Maddow’s star at MSNBC is being refocused as her weeknight talk show is being cut back to a Monday-only program.

What Happened: Variety reported that Maddow’s 9 p.m. ET show will become a once-a-week offering beginning in May. Maddow, who has been on a two-month hiatus from her show, informed viewers of the change during last night’s program.

“I do still have all these other irons in the fire, all these other things I’m working on that I want to bring to fruition, none of them are fast, all of them take a long time, and I’m still working on all of them,” she said.

Why It Happened: The schedule change is part of Maddow’s new $30 million per year contract with the network, which expands her focus to additional projects including films and podcasts. Variety added she is expected to appear in other MSNBC news programming in the run-up to the November midterm elections.

Maddow has held her time slot since September 2008 and has been the network’s top-rated primetime show. The Tuesday-through-Friday void left by Maddow’s absence will be filled by "MSNBC Prime" featuring a rotation of hosts.

MSNBC is a unit of Comcast Corporation’s CMCSA NBCUniversal.

Photo: Rachel Maddow with actress Jane Lynch, courtesy of "The Rachel Maddow Show."