Betty White's Career And Personal Items To Be Auctioned In September

Fans of the late actress Betty White will be able to bid on her career and personal memorabilia in an auction to be held on Sept. 23-25 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

What Happened: According to a Barron's report, the auction will encompass more than 1,500 items with a total estimated value between $1 million and $2 million.

Among the most notable items up for auction are the pilot script for “Golden Girls” featuring White’s autograph, the gold leaf and diamond wedding band from her marriage to “Password” host Allen Lunden and the 19th century oil painting “Waiting For His Master” by Sir Henry Edwin Landsmeer.

Ahead of the auction, highlights from White’s estate will be on display in special exhibits at the Museo de la Moda in Chile, the Newbridge Silverware and Museum of Style Icons in Ireland and during an August transatlantic voyage of the Queen Mary 2, the flagship vessel of the Cunard Line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation CCL.

Why It Matters: White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Her career spanned the history of television, starting with an appearance on an experimental broadcast in Los Angeles in 1939 through a starring role on the TV Land sitcom “Hot in Cleveland” that ran from 2010 to 2015. A special tribute to White was included within the "In Memoriam" segment of the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27 that honored her career and her longstanding support of animal rights organizations.

White was one of the most award-winning entertainers in history. Among her honors were eight Emmy Awards across various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We are honored to work with her estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career,” Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions.

Photo: Betty White at the 1991 Emmy Awards ceremony, courtesy of Images Alight / Flickr Creative Commons