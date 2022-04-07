Popular Teen Star Exits Will Smith Movie: Is It Related To Oscars Slap?

The slap heard around the world has put a dark cloud over actor Will Smith and has movie studios now questioning what to do with the movies they have in the works to which he is attached.

Another movie now faces trouble after losing a co-star and the studio.

What Happened: JoJo Siwa, a popular teen star and the winner of the most recent season of “Dancing With the Stars," is no longer attached to star in a Smith movie. “Bounce," based on a young adult novel of the same name, was set to be Siwa’s feature film debut, according to Variety.

Along with Siwa exiting the movie, Paramount Pictures, a unit of Paramount Global PARA PARAA, has also removed the movie from its list of movies in development.

Reports say Siwa’s exit is unrelated to the viral moment at the Academy Awards that aired on Walt Disney Co DIS unit ABC on March 27.

Siwa previously spoke out about the movie featuring a kiss with a male costar. Siwa, who came out as pansexual in 2021, said she was trying to get the kiss scene taken out.

“I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it’s a man. I’m not about it,” Siwa said.

Siwa told Variety the exit from the movie was not related to Smith’s slap, but also added her take on the situation.

“I normally stay out of all politics, it’s not my gig. But, I will say that being kind to one another is very important. I think that can go both ways, kindness,” Siwa said.

Caleb Pinkett, who is the brother of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, is the producer of the movie. Both Smith and Pinkett Smith were attached as producers of the movie.

Related Link: Will Smith Fallout: These Movie Companies Are Pausing Movies And Could Lose On Backlash Against Actor

Why It’s Important: While it looks like the moves made by Siwa and Paramount are unrelated to the slap by Smith, it represents another movie with Smith attached in some way that is now facing delays or the potential of being scrapped.

Benzinga previously reported that works from Netflix Inc NFLX and Sony Group Corp SONY were put on hold after Smith’s slap.

Apple Inc AAPL also faces a decision on the movie “Emancipation” starring Smith that's in post-production and planned for a 2022 release.

For the time being, it looks like movie studios and some actors and actresses may be keeping Will Smith's name out their mouths.

JoJo Siwa. YouTube screenshot via Wikimedia.