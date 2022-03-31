Here's How Many People Watched 'Bridgerton' Season 2 In Its First Three Days

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix hit “Bridgerton” hit the streaming platform on Friday, March 25, 2022. Here’s a look at how many people watched the show in its first weekend and what’s ahead.

What Happened: Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX premiered “Bridgerton” Season Two and saw 193 million hours viewed in its first three days on the platform.

This made the show the top-watched English-language title on the platform for the week of March 21 to March 27, despite only three days of availability.

This marked the biggest premiere weekend in Netflix history for an English-language title in hours watched.

The second season consists of eight episodes. The show also ranked as the number one most-watched English-language show in 92 countries, showing a huge international reach and demand for the show.

“Bridgerton” season two easily beat second-place “Is It Cake?” for most viewed of the week. The show, which also debuted last week, had 48.9 million hours watched for the week.

The first season of “Bridgerton” had 32.3 million hours watched in a week, ranking the first season of the popular series third amongst English-language shows on Netflix.

Why it’s Important: The first season of “Bridgerton” had 625.5 million hours watched during its first 28 days on the streaming platform, ranking first among English-language shows.

“Bridgerton” ranks ahead of “Stranger Things” Season Three as the most viewed English-language show based on the first 28 days.

“Squid Game” remains the king for all streaming shows on Netflix with 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days, with “Bridgerton” Season One ranking second on both English and non-English language show leaderboards.

The strong performance by the second season of “Bridgerton” could help it join the top 10 and give the show two places on this list.

Going forward, fans of the show can expect more “Bridgerton” content. Netflix has renewed the series for the third and fourth seasons.

A spinoff focused on the Queen Charlotte character at a younger age was also announced last year. The show announced casting for the show this week, which could signal production getting closer to starting.

Netflix raised prices of subscription plans recently and also announced guidance for the first quarter that came in below Street estimates. A strong showing for "Bridgerton" could highlight the demand for the show and that people potentially subscribed prior to the second season being released.

NFLX Price Action per Benzinga Pro: Netflix shares are down 1.80% to $374.59 Thursday at market close.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix



