Oak View Group Plans $3B Entertainment Hub In Las Vegas: Bloomberg

is planning to build an arena in Las Vegas, serving as the centerpiece of a new entertainment hub that includes a casino and hotel, Bloomberg reported. The company has acquired 25 acres on a 66.5-acre plot located near Harry Reid International Airport.

The report noted that the area is being designed as a $3 billion entertainment campus.

The hotel will likely accommodate about 2,000 guests, while the 20,000-seat arena will be used to host professional sports teams and pop concerts.

