QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Oak View Group Plans $3B Entertainment Hub In Las Vegas: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 30, 2022 7:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Sports and entertainment investment company Oak View Group is planning to build an arena in Las Vegas, serving as the centerpiece of a new entertainment hub that includes a casino and hotel, Bloomberg reported.
  • The company has acquired 25 acres on a 66.5-acre plot located near Harry Reid International Airport.
  • The report noted that the area is being designed as a $3 billion entertainment campus.
  • The hotel will likely accommodate about 2,000 guests, while the 20,000-seat arena will be used to host professional sports teams and pop concerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsSportsMediaGeneral