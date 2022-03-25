Conservative Commentator Ben Shapiro Vows To Create Children's Programming To Challenge 'Woke' Disney

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has injected himself into the ongoing sociopolitical controversies that have engulfed the Walt Disney Co. DIS by pledging to create family-friendly entertainment that would challenge Disney’s content.

What Happened: Shapiro used his column on The Daily Wire and his “Ben Shapiro Show” podcast to berate Disney and its CEO, Bob Chapek, for what he described as caving into LGBTQ employees who protested the company’s public stance on Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“When they allow their company to be renormalized by the radical trans-activists inside the company, they lose business,” he said. “And they will lose business and they should lose business — and this demonstrates once again that America’s biggest corporations are being held hostage by the woke because they are cowards.”

Shapiro, who stated his mother once worked at Disney Channel, complained Disney was once “one of the most restrictive employers in America — you must follow your rules or they’ll follow you,” but claimed the LGBTQ workforce members “get to tell Bob Chapek what to do.”

What's Next: Shapiro hinted he would be stepping forward to challenge Disney with content aimed at younger audiences.

“If you want entertainment that is going to cater to your children, we’re going to start making kids content over here at Daily Wire specifically so that you don’t have to cater to companies that hate your guts and cater to people who despise your values,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro offered no details on this new content, nor did he provide a timeline on when it would premiere.

Photo of Ben Shapiro by Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons