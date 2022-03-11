Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Slams 'Woke' Disney Over 'Don't Say Gay' Opposition

The percolating controversy regarding Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Florida’s “Don’t’ Say Gay” legislation scalded over as Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CEO Bob Chapek’s decision to publicly wade into the issue.

What Happened: Chapek initially sought to avoid making a public statement on the legislation, which prohibits the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in Florida’s schools until after the third grade, telling shareholders he felt “we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

On Wednesday, Chapek finally broke his silence with a public statement and the announcement that he called DeSantis to express the company’s disappointment with the legislation and sought to meet with him.

However, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw released a statement from the governor on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) that questioned Disney’s commitment to human rights.

“How do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China?” the statement said. “Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices at the hands of the CCP.

“Companies that have made a fortune catering to families should understand that parents don't want this injected into their kid’s kindergarten classroom. Our policies will be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not the musing of woke corporations.”

What Else Happened: According to a WESH-TV report, DeSantis’ office acknowledged that Chapek called the governor on Wednesday, noting in a statement it was “the first time we have heard from Disney regarding HB 1557. The governor did take the call from Mr. Chapek. The governor's position has not changed. No in-person meeting has been scheduled yet.”

The statement added that parents who take their children to Disney’s attractions should be supportive of the new legislation "because they do not want their young children exposed to inappropriate content about sex and gender theory at school."

Disney did not respond to the comments from DeSantis’ office.

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis, courtesy of Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons