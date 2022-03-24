Only Six Days Remain To Invest In 'Going Public' Contestants Hammitt, TREBEL, NGT Academy and PROVEN

Photo by Proxyclick on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

On this week’s episode of “GoingPublic,” a Click-to-Invest television series, the four founders discuss their growth plans as their Regulation A funding rounds near a close.

Following last week’s visit to the Vegas Money Show, luxury handbag maker Hammitt gets another shot at pitching a live investment audience — but not before it meets with Jamie Schmidt for a quick-pitch mentorship session.

Meanwhile, music-streaming platform TREBEL invites Mexican business tycoons like Alejandro Grisi to a meeting to discuss potential collaborations with Mexico’s top brands. Operating along the same vein, skin-care company PROVEN follows up with investors it met at the Vegas Money Show and targets customer fall-off areas for improvement opportunities.

Finally, cybersecurity educator NGT Academy outlines three distinct plans for growth and undergoes a unique team-building exercise. Hint: This exercise may involve jumping out of a plane.

GoingPublic: Episode 9 Highlights

TREBEL launches Trebel Max, a data-sharing agreement with brands that aims to consistently improve revenue with Alejandro Grisi as a cornerstone partner. Could there be some money on the table there, too?

Hammitt meets with Jaime Schmidt to help improve its marketing potential during investor pitches. “The best part of marketing is recycling the words that your customers are telling you,” Schmidt said. Hammitt announces that investors get a limited edition Hammitt Collector Series.

PROVEN talks numbers with the investors it met at the Vegas Money Show and how it could improve the business. The company targets issues in a scent that cause customer dropoffs and works toward improvement.

NGT Academy discusses product line expansion, military outreach and community college partnerships as potential growth initiatives moving forward. NGT announces that minimum investment has dropped to $250 for their Reg A.

With many of these Regulation A funding rounds coming to a close soon, investors may only have a short time to act on any company.

