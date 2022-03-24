Hall Of Fame Resort Inks Lease With Build-A-Bear Workshop

- Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co HOFV has signed a lease with Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW to open in the Fan Engagement Zone in summer 2022.
- Currently under construction, the Fan Engagement Zone at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls International PLC JCI will be a sports and entertainment-themed, 82,000-square-foot promenade located within the campus footprint and offering rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- Build-A-Bear will occupy 1,900 square feet and have a sports-centric theme with the merchandise.
- The store will allow visitors to design and stuff their own furry friends and personalize them with outfits and accessories.
- The engagement zone is expected to open for the 2022 NFL season.
- Price Action: HOFV shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $1.15 on the last check Thursday.
