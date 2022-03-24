Hall Of Fame Resort Inks Lease With Build-A-Bear Workshop

by

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co HOFV has signed a lease with Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW to open in the Fan Engagement Zone in summer 2022.

Currently under construction, the Fan Engagement Zone at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls International PLC JCI will be a sports and entertainment-themed, 82,000-square-foot promenade located within the campus footprint and offering rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

will be a sports and entertainment-themed, 82,000-square-foot promenade located within the campus footprint and offering rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Build-A-Bear will occupy 1,900 square feet and have a sports-centric theme with the merchandise.

The store will allow visitors to design and stuff their own furry friends and personalize them with outfits and accessories.

The engagement zone is expected to open for the 2022 NFL season.

Price Action: HOFV shares are trading higher by 0.88% at $1.15 on the last check Thursday.

