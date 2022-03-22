Helbiz Media Inks Deal To Distribute Helbiz Live On Amazon Video In Italy

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Helbiz Inc's HLBZ Helbiz Live will be available on Amazon.Com Inc AMZN Amazon Prime Video Channels on April 2, after the recent completion of technology integration.
- Helbiz Media and Amazon Prime Video have signed an agreement to distribute Helbiz Live on Amazon Video in Italy.
- HelbizLive is Italy's new live sports streaming service and home of Series B.
- Helbiz Live monthly subscription with all content will be available for purchase on all devices and television with Amazon Prime Video.
- The subscription also features access to MLB and NCAA games.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 6.82% at $3.26 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.