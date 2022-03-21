 Skip to main content

Helbiz Secures OTT Rights For Three Major League Baseball Seasons In Italy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:01am   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) said its media arm, Helbiz Media, has signed an agreement with the North American professional baseball league, Major League Baseball (MLB) 
  • Under the agreement, Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights to stream the next three MLB seasons on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.
  • Helbiz Live will have live streaming rights for up to four MLB games weekly.
  • Helbiz Live subscribers will be able to access live games from the beginning of the season set for April 7, 2022. 
  • Highlights and replays of each streamed game will be available to stream on-demand.
  • Helbiz Live is available through a monthly subscription of $5.99 and a yearly subscription of $49.99.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $3.30 on the last check Monday.

