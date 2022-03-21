Helbiz Secures OTT Rights For Three Major League Baseball Seasons In Italy
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) said its media arm, Helbiz Media, has signed an agreement with the North American professional baseball league, Major League Baseball (MLB)
- Under the agreement, Helbiz Media has acquired the OTT rights to stream the next three MLB seasons on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.
- Helbiz Live will have live streaming rights for up to four MLB games weekly.
- Helbiz Live subscribers will be able to access live games from the beginning of the season set for April 7, 2022.
- Highlights and replays of each streamed game will be available to stream on-demand.
- Helbiz Live is available through a monthly subscription of $5.99 and a yearly subscription of $49.99.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $3.30 on the last check Monday.
