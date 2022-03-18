Ready To Talk About Bruno? 'Encanto Sing-Along' Version Hits Disney+

A sing-along version of the hit animated movie “Encanto” is heading to a leading streaming platform, which will have kids singing about Bruno all over again.

What Happened: Walt Disney Co DIS launched “Encanto Sing-Along” on Disney+ Friday. The new version of this animated movie could continue the success of the movie.

"Follow the on-screen lyrics and sing-along to your favorite songs as you watch Encanto,” the description said on the streaming platform.

Disney previously released a sing-along version of the hit movie “Frozen.” The updated version of the movie was released in more than 1,000 movie theaters in 2014 and can also be found on Disney+.

Disney+ ended the recent quarter with 129.8 million subscribers, up 37 year-over-year.

Why It’s Important: “Encanto” topped the streaming charts shared by Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN for the week of Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. The movie logged 2.2 billion minutes streamed, beating “Don’t Look Up” from Netflix Inc NFLX.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This marked the first time a song from a Disney movie had topped the chart since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” did in 1993.

The song remains on the list at the number two position and has been on the list for 11 weeks. “The Family Madrigal,” another song from the movie, ranked 36th in the latest ranking and has also been in the top 100 songs for 10 weeks.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares are up 0.37% to $139.99 on Friday afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy Disney