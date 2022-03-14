'Going Public' Attends MoneyShow Las Vegas In Latest Episode Of Its Click-To-Invest Series

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In episode 8 of “Going Public,” the founders’ hungry march toward Regulation-A investment leads them to Nevada’s MoneyShow Las Vegas.

In what could be one of the most important moments in their entrepreneurial journey, Going Public’s four companies will present to a crowd of 300 professional investors – whose average net worth sits at $1.7 million – for 12 minutes. Aimed at both the retail and professional investment communities, these presentations will explain the contestants’ business models and their plans for growth.

“If they don’t stand and deliver on that stage tonight, the people watching, the viewers, the retail investors, how can we expect them to embrace it?” Going Public Co-Founder Todd Goldberg said.

Will PROVEN, Hammitt, NGT Academy, and TREBEL rise to the challenge, or will they crumble when it matters most?

Episode Highlights:

Skin-care company PROVEN aims to disrupt a $155 billion industry. CEO Ming Zhao explains: “Within two years of launch, we achieved more than 100,000 paying customers. Our average order value has increased, and purchase repeat rates have doubled. Seventy percent of customers purchase more than one set of our products. Our [profit] margins are already higher than 70%.”

aims to disrupt a $155 billion industry.

Luxury handbag maker Hammitt Inc. aims for $100 million in revenue in 2025. “We’re changing the handbag market by combining fashion and function,” CEO Andrew Forbes said. Hammitt boasts 200,000 online customers, $100 million in lifetime revenue, and nearly $30 million in unaudited revenue in 2021.

aims for $100 million in revenue in 2025.

Music-streaming platform TREBEL Music “We are the only licensed music streaming service that can deliver the core features of a premium service without asking a user to pay a subscription fee,” say TREBEL’s founders. TREBEL counts 500 million followers and a 62% increase in users over one year.

Cybersecurity training startup NGT Academy “Our mission is to create 1 million cyber warriors by 2030,” CEO Terry Kim said. The average student loan debt takes 20 years to pay off, Kim said, and NGT is working to solve the student loan crisis. The team has trained more than 1,000 U.S. veterans in cybersecurity. Their zero tuition model means that customers only pay after they get hired.



TREBEL’s offering closes on March 30, so the coming weeks will be the last chance for investors to get in on the project at its current valuation. NGT lowered its minimum investment to $250, giving investors extra leeway for potential commitments.

Do any of these companies meet your investment criteria?

Visit ”GoingPublic” to learn more or click-to-invest in TREBEL, NGT Academy, PROVEN, and Hammitt.

Click here to learn more.

Disclosures

Hammitt Offering Circular

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular

NGT Academy Offering Circular

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Grant Cai on Unsplash