 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Move Over Oprah, Apple Has Its Own Book Club: Here Are The Details
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 5:05pm   Comments
Share:
Move Over Oprah, Apple Has Its Own Book Club: Here Are The Details

A leading technology company is launching a book club in a potential move to boost its books division.

What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is launching a book club called “Strombo’s Lit” for members in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. The book club will be available on the Apple Books app on iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch and Apple Watch devices.

The book club will feature fiction and non-fiction titles and be curated by George “Strombo” Stroumboulopoulos, the host of Apple Music Hits.

Stroumboulopoulos is a Canadian media personality who joined Apple in August 2020.

“It will offer a lens through which to better view the world,” Apple said of the book club offerings.

Apple said it will target anyone who is interested in hearing about great stories and authors. The club will also feature interviews with authors.

Up first for the “Strombo’s Lit” Apple book club is the sci-fi thriller “Termination Shock,” written by Neal Stephenson.

Related Link: Apple Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Blow Past Estimates: What Investors Need To Know 

Why It’s Important: Apple said the book club won’t replace existing Apple Books curation, but serve as a new way for users to discover titles.

Stromboulopoulos has more than 860,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), which could create a big audience for the book club. Strombo's existing presence on an Apple series could also help attract an audience.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) launched a book club in October featuring literary works and interviews from authors. The works selected are for upcoming or existing shows and movies that air on the streaming platform.

Apple could mirror Netflix to highlight literary works featured on Apple TV+ shows.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple's Dominance of US Smartphone Market Exceeds 50% Again With iPhone, Samsung Trails Distantly
Why This Apple Analyst Predicts Another 'Record Year' From Cupertino
Marketing Expert Josh Snow: Mentor On Going Public's Latest Episode
Apple App Store Analysis: FanDuel, DraftKings Surge Into The Top 25 Amid Super Bowl LVI
Where Apple Stands With Analysts
Why Rehiring Steve Jobs Was The Best Move Apple Ever Made
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Books Apple TV Apple TV+ George Stroumboulopoulos iPadEntertainment News General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com