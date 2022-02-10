Move Over Oprah, Apple Has Its Own Book Club: Here Are The Details

A leading technology company is launching a book club in a potential move to boost its books division.

What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is launching a book club called “Strombo’s Lit” for members in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. The book club will be available on the Apple Books app on iPhones, iPads, iPod Touch and Apple Watch devices.

The book club will feature fiction and non-fiction titles and be curated by George “Strombo” Stroumboulopoulos, the host of Apple Music Hits.

Stroumboulopoulos is a Canadian media personality who joined Apple in August 2020.

“It will offer a lens through which to better view the world,” Apple said of the book club offerings.

Apple said it will target anyone who is interested in hearing about great stories and authors. The club will also feature interviews with authors.

Up first for the “Strombo’s Lit” Apple book club is the sci-fi thriller “Termination Shock,” written by Neal Stephenson.

Related Link: Apple Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Blow Past Estimates: What Investors Need To Know

Why It’s Important: Apple said the book club won’t replace existing Apple Books curation, but serve as a new way for users to discover titles.

Stromboulopoulos has more than 860,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), which could create a big audience for the book club. Strombo's existing presence on an Apple series could also help attract an audience.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) launched a book club in October featuring literary works and interviews from authors. The works selected are for upcoming or existing shows and movies that air on the streaming platform.

Apple could mirror Netflix to highlight literary works featured on Apple TV+ shows.