Trump Administration Freezes Student Visa Appointments, Will Step Up Social Media Surveillance Of Applicants

On Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration reportedly halted the scheduling of new student and exchange visitor visa appointments as it prepares to roll out expanded social media vetting.

What Happened: According to an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters, the directive, issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, instructs U.S. embassies and consulates to pause new appointments for F, M, and J visas while officials conduct a review of screening procedures.

“The Department is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor (F, M, J) visa applicants,” the cable reads. “Based on that review, [it] plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applicants.”

While previously scheduled appointments may proceed, available slots not yet filled should be removed, the cable advises. A senior State Department official confirmed the order's authenticity, the report added.

Social media vetting refers to the review of a student's online activity across platforms such Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Facebook, Instagram, Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter), Reddit Inc. RDDT, ByteDance-owned TikTok and YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google to help determine their eligibility to study at universities in the U.S.



State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to address the cable directly but underscored the administration's broader national security priorities.

"We will continue to use every tool we can to assess who it is that’s coming here, whether they are students or otherwise," Bruce said at a press briefing, the report said.

Why It's Important: On Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators — including students and faculty at Harvard University — gathered on campus to show solidarity with international students and to oppose the Trump administration's reported attempts to withdraw federal funding from the school, the report noted.

Last week, the Trump administration took steps to strip Harvard University of its authority to admit international students — a group that accounts for roughly 6,800 individuals, or about 27% of the school's total enrollment.

Administration officials have stated that student visa and green card holders could face deportation for expressing support for Palestinians or criticizing Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict, framing such views as harmful to U.S. foreign policy and labeling them as pro-Hamas.

Critics argue this stance undermines First Amendment protections, calling it a direct attack on free speech.

