If You Invested $1,000 In General Motors Stock When Mary Barra Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Automotive giant General Motors Co GM emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 and has powered ahead with several initiatives to help with growth. One of them is to power future growth via a transition to electric vehicles. The company is currently led by CEO Mary Barra.

Here’s a look at the stock performance since Barra took over.

What Happened: Barra has served as the CEO of General Motors since Jan. 15, 2014. Barra took over from Daniel Akerson, who was the CEO from 2010 to 2014.

Before becoming CEO of General Motors, Barra was previously the executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

In 2016, Barra was named chairman of General Motors, a title to add to her CEO role.

Since taking over the CEO role, Barra has put an emphasis on the transition to electric vehicles. The GM CEO has even said that the automotive giant will pass Tesla Inc TSLA for the market lead in vehicles produced and delivered.

Often seen as rivals, Barra and Musk shared some friendly words and an exchange Thursday.

General Motors announced it will begin integrating the North American Charging Standard connector for new electric vehicles it designs beginning in 2025. The move will allow General Motors drivers to have access to over 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations.

“This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers. Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard,” Barra said.

The existing Tesla Supercharger Network will be open to General Motors drivers in 2024 with an adapter used to connect to the existing GM charger.

Barra and Musk had a Twitter Spaces conversation Thursday after market close to share the news and their excitement.

“This is the most exciting time when we look at this transformation to EVs,” Barra said.

News of General Motors utilizing the existing Tesla Supercharger network follows a similar announcement from Ford Motor Company.

“This is one of the great inflection points in vehicles that’s comparable to really the moving production line. And so it’s a profound change in the world,” Musk said of the GM news.

Investing $1,000 in General Motors: Shares of General Motors opened for trading at $39.63 on the day Barra took over as the CEO of the company. Accounting for dividends paid over the years, the shares traded at an adjusted price of $30.15.

A $1,000 investment in the company at the time could have purchased 33.17 shares of GM stock. The investment would be worth $1,213.02 today, representing a return of 21.3%.

For comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, which tracks the S&P 500 Index, returned 176.1% over the same time period. This represents a substantially higher return than an investment in GM since Barra took over.

Tesla has been the leader in electric vehicle production in the U.S. and its shareholders have been rewarded. The same $1,000 invested in Tesla on the day Barra took over as the CEO of GM would be worth $22,674.25 today. This represents a return of 2,167.4%.

