If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'The Simpsons,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet. As such, He's also appeared in several movies and on television shows. One of the most famous appearances was Musk hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which featured references to electric vehicles, the space industry and his favorite cryptocurrency: Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Musk has also voiced himself in several of the most famous animated series. Here’s a look at the performance of Tesla since one of those appearances.

Musk Appears on The Simpsons: In 2015, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk played himself in an episode of “The Simpsons,” the longest-running animated comedy, which airs on Fox, a unit of Fox Corp FOXFOXA.

Episode 564 of “The Simpsons” titled “The Musk Who Fell to Earth” features Musk as a character he voiced himself. The episode sees Musk moving to Springfield and becoming friends with Homer Simpson. The two revolutionize the town’s nuclear power plant, much to the dismay of Simpson’s boss, Mr. Burns.

Mr. Burns tries to assassinate Musk in the episode, but instead nearly kills Homer, who is saved by Musk.

The episode features Musk arriving in town in a spacecraft that looks like a SpaceX Dragon capsule. References to Hyperloop and self-driving vehicles are also made in the episode.

“The Musk Who Fell to Earth” was episode number 12 in season 26 and aired on Fox on Jan. 25, 2015.

While Musk didn’t appear in more Simpsons episodes, the electric vehicle has seen several later appearances. A 2020 episode featured a Tesla Roadster vehicle. Tesla was also featured recently in two episodes that aired on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

The episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” featured a Tesla Cybertruck, the company’s highly anticipated electric pickup truck. The episode is part of the show’s annual tradition of Halloween-related episodes.

The episode “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It” showcased a Tesla Model X vehicle. Well-known Simpsons character Comic Book Guy was the owner of the vehicles and in this twisted tale was married to Marge Simpson, instead of her usual husband Homer Simpson.

Investing $1,000 in Tesla: The day after “The Musk Who Fell to Earth” aired, Tesla shares opened at $201.80.

A $1,000 investment could’ve bought 4.96 shares, based on the opening share price of Tesla on Jan. 26.

In 2020, Tesla completed a five-for-one split, which would make the 4.96 shares a total of 24.8 shares of Tesla. A three-for-one stock split for Tesla in August 2022 would make the total purchase of 74.4 shares of Tesla.

Based on a share price of $195.97 for Tesla at the time of writing, the 74.4 shares would be worth $14,580.17.

This represents a return of 1,350.8% in the seven-plus years of owning the Tesla shares. Not a bad return for watching one of the most beloved shows in America.

Photo: Courtesy of rocor and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on flickr