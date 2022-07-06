Do You Think You May Get Laid Off? Here Are 5 Tips On How To Keep Your Job During A Recession

The Federal Reserve's conclusion that the job market is tight is supported by the most recent figures on unemployment claims. However, layoffs are getting worse, led by the crypto and tech industries.

Leading corporations, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Coinbase Global Inc COIN, and many others have recently shed a sizable percentage of their workforce amid the economic downturn, unsettling Americans who still hold their jobs.

If it is determined that we are in a recession, more layoffs will likely be announced that may echo the 2008 Great Recession that impacted the jobs of more than 8.6 million Americans.

According to a survey by Insight Global, 78% of workers are concerned about their job security during the economic downturn. If that number isn't startling enough, 52% of workers don't believe their job is recession-proof, and 54% say they'd take a pay cut to avoid being laid off.

Here are some things you can do to advance your career and lessen the likelihood that you'll lose your job if you're one of the 78% of Americans who are concerned about it.

Vulnerability

The employer may decide to shrink the team if your team falls short of expectations.

Be innovative and seek out methods to save expenses, increase productivity, and solve problems for the business.

Establish good reputation

Being proficient in your field is important, when businesses need to reduce their spending, one of the first steps is to evaluate each employee's productivity, performance ratings, and reputation. Constantly seek to enhance your skill set and find ways to significantly contribute.

Consider second income

Working hard is difficult, but being susceptible to economic deterioration can be even more concerning. When a wave of change threatens your income, a second income can help you stay afloat.

Developing a set of supplementary talents will help you be prepared to launch a second profession if necessary.

Stand out

Establish trusting connections with the employer and your coworkers. Volunteer to help your team out, solve problems, and take on difficult tasks.

Be proactive

Inquire if challenging times are ahead. Determine what additional positions inside the organization might need to be filled in the event of layoffs or a hiring freeze.