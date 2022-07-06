Study: 40% Of Americans Think They Have A Good Job

Not everybody loves their job, but a new study by MyPerfectResume.com has confirmed there are certain occupations where people really, really, really hate their jobs.

What Happened: In a survey of more than 1,000 adults focused on the 25 most common jobs, the top five ranked professions were:

Software developer – annual mean wage: $120,990

Lawyer – annual mean wage: $148,030

Teacher – annual mean wage: $36,460 – $133,310

Administrative assistant – annual mean wage: $41,080 – $66,870

Nurse – annual mean wage: $123,780

On the flip side, the five lowest ranked professions were:

Cleaner – annual mean wage: $29,580 – $38,530

Waiter/Waitress – annual mean wage: $29,010

Janitor – annual mean wage: $31,860

Laborer – annual mean wage: $31,440 – $44,130

Truck driver – annual mean wage: $42,630 – $50,340

The survey found that only 40% of the respondents believed they have a good job.

What Else Happened: Among the top and bottom ranked professions, teaching was the most popular for women and respondents aged 41 or older, while younger respondents mostly favored being a lawyer and for self-identified political independents.

Being a software developer was the most popular job for males and Democrats, while Republicans voted for nurse as the best job. And four of the five top jobs required at least a bachelor’s degree.

As for the reasons why people despise their work, the top reasons included low earnings (42%), working with customers (39%), the negative atmosphere at work (37%), doing a meaningless job (37%) and work monotony (36%).

Photo: LEEROY Agency / Pixabay