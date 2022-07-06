ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Study: 40% Of Americans Think They Have A Good Job

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 6, 2022 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Teaching jobs were most popular with women and respondents aged 41 or older.
  • Low earning was the most common source of occupational irritation.

Not everybody loves their job, but a new study by MyPerfectResume.com has confirmed there are certain occupations where people really, really, really hate their jobs.

What Happened: In a survey of more than 1,000 adults focused on the 25 most common jobs, the top five ranked professions were:

  • Software developer – annual mean wage: $120,990
  • Lawyer – annual mean wage: $148,030
  • Teacher – annual mean wage: $36,460 – $133,310
  • Administrative assistant – annual mean wage: $41,080 – $66,870
  • Nurse – annual mean wage: $123,780

On the flip side, the five lowest ranked professions were:

  • Cleaner – annual mean wage: $29,580 – $38,530
  • Waiter/Waitress – annual mean wage: $29,010
  • Janitor – annual mean wage: $31,860
  • Laborer – annual mean wage: $31,440 – $44,130
  • Truck driver – annual mean wage: $42,630 – $50,340

The survey found that only 40% of the respondents believed they have a good job.

See Also: Disney Launches Fund To Create Jobs For Black Students In Media And Entertainment

What Else Happened: Among the top and bottom ranked professions, teaching was the most popular for women and respondents aged 41 or older, while younger respondents mostly favored being a lawyer and for self-identified political independents.

Being a software developer was the most popular job for males and Democrats, while Republicans voted for nurse as the best job. And four of the five top jobs required at least a bachelor’s degree.

As for the reasons why people despise their work, the top reasons included low earnings (42%), working with customers (39%), the negative atmosphere at work (37%), doing a meaningless job (37%) and work monotony (36%).

See Also: Finding The Next 10 Bagger

Photo: LEEROY Agency / Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: employee satisfactionemploymentjobsNews