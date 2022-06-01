If You Invested $1,000 In General Motors When Mary Barra Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Automotive giant General Motors Company GM has transitioned from its bankruptcy in 2009 and is now powering ahead with a transition to electric vehicles. Leading the transition is CEO Mary Barra. Here’s a look at how the stock has performed since Barra took over.

What Happened: Mary Barra took over as the CEO of General Motors on Jan. 15, 2014. Barra succeeded Daniel Akerson, who led the company from 2010 to 2014.

Prior to being named the CEO of General Motors, Barra served as the executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

Barra was later named as the chairman of General Motors in 2016.

As the leader of the legacy automaker, Barra has put forth a plan to transition the company to electric vehicles and take on market leader Tesla Inc TSLA. General Motors plans to continue to increase the number of electric vehicle models it has available in the future.

Investing $1,000 In General Motors: Shares of General Motors opened for trading at $39.63 on the day Barra took over as the CEO of the company.

A $1,000 investment in the company at the time could have purchased 25.23 shares of GM stock.

General Motors trades at $38.95 at the time of writing, or less than it did when Barra took over as CEO.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $982.71 today, representing a loss of 1.77% from the time Barra took over as CEO. The investment does not factor in several dividend payments that were paid out before the company suspended dividend payments.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, which tracks the S&P 500 Index returned 123% over the same time period, representing an annual gain of 14.6% over the last eight and a half years.

GM CEO Mary Barra. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.