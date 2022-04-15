If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The last five years were a great time to invest.

Virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold since 2017, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return over that stretch is 108.2%.

High-growth tech stocks have been some of the best performers in the market over that five-year stretch. In fact, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK has nearly doubled the S&P 500’s gains, generating a 205% total return over the last five years.

5-Year Winners: Given that outperformance, it's not surprising popular tech stocks are among the biggest market winners of the last five years. Here’s how much $1,000 invested in each of the following stocks back in 2017 would be worth today.

Tesla Inc TSLA , $16,400.

, $16,400. Etsy Inc ETSY , $11,200.

, $11,200. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA , $9,206.

, $9,206. Shopify Inc SHOP , $8,254.

, $8,254. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD , $7,707.

, $7,707. Apple, Inc. AAPL , $5,021.

, $5,021. Microsoft Corporation MSFT , $4,671.

, $4,671. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN , $3,454.

, $3,454. Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL , $3,054.

, $3,054. Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL , $2,431.

, $2,431. Netflix Inc NFLX , $2,389.

, $2,389. Salesforce.com, inc. CRM , $2,294.

, $2,294. Meta Platforms Inc FB , $1,524.

Benzinga’s Take: If you are one of the many investors who has made a killing in the stock market in the last five years, you should certainly feel proud of your financial accomplishments, especially if you had the foresight to buy some of the stocks mentioned above.

Yet one of the easiest things to do in the financial world is making money during a bull market, so make sure to always manage risk appropriately and be prepared for the next stock market downturn.