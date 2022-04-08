17 New York City Jobs That Pay $50,000

The United States' most expensive city to live in, New York City, is known for many things.

The robust melting pot culture, the Statue of Liberty, Times Square and Wall Street. While Wall Street is chock full of white-collar jobs, it is the blue-collar jobs that power the city that never sleeps.

The average blue-collar worker in New York City earns $41,732 annually, while the median income in the city for a three-person family is $107,400.

A $50,000 salary in the city may be easier to achieve than some people think, as the average rent in a Manhattan apartment is a shocking $4,210 monthly.

Some of the higher paying blue-collar jobs in New York include iron/steelworker, construction, electrician and bartending.

Blue-collar workers interested in knowing how to earn $50,000 annually in New York City can reference this list of jobs, which were aggregated from SimplyHired.com.