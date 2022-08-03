Will Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

What Are FAANG Stocks?

The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on tech stock investing: Which FAANG stock will grow the most by 2023?

Meta Platforms Inc FB

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Apple Inc AAPL

Netflix Inc NFLX

Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG

Which FAANG Stock Will Grow The Most?

28.4% of traders and investors told us Meta Platforms shares will grow the most by the end of 2022, relative to its FAANG counterparts. It’s no secret Meta shares are trading lower by 50.2% to $168.48 on a year-to-date basis, and traders see a bounce in store by the time 2022 concludes.

20.5% of traders thought Microsoft would gain the most by 2023. They didn't see as much upside with Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, with the group garnering 18.8%, and 11.7% and 10.9% of investors' support, respectively.

Respondents were the most skeptical of Netflix’s long-term growth, with 9.7% of readers saying Netflix would gain the most by 2023. Netflix shares are lower by 62.1% at $226.41 on a year-to-date basis.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in July 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.