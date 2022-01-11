5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

Electric vehicle stocks have been heating up in recent years — both in investor sentiment and stock price. As a globe, it seems we are headed to almost all-electric vehicles sooner rather than later, with some government bodies having stepped in to encourage the transition to EVs by providing specific subsidies. If you’re an investor who believes in the growth of the EV sector, here’s a short list of five EV stocks to watch in 2022.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), probably the most popular EV stock among investors, will report quarter fourth-quarter results Jan. 26. The vehicle manufacturer also plans to open Giga Texas and Giga Berlin this month.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a luxury EV company producing its first car, the Lucid Air. The vehicle was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. The California-based company tweeted: "Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information."

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN): after a blockbuster IPO last year, bringing Rivian as high as $179 per share, it has cooled off to $81.44 at the time of writing. Morgan Stanley analysts set a price target for Rivian at $147, citing that the stock is "the one" for your portfolio. Amazon has committed to purchasing 100,000 electric delivery vans from the EV maker.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Ford commits to manufacturing their own batteries for EVs, partnering with SK Innovation on a joint venture called BlueOvalSK to scale North American battery deliveries.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSKR): in a recent Las Vegas showcase, Fisker featured its state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The ADAS platform integrates four sensors: an industry leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that the company expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022.

Photo courtesy of Rivian.