6 Top-Performing Chip Stocks Of 2021 — And Why To Watch Them In 2022
What could have been a devastating year for semiconductor manufacturers in the wake of a global pandemic and an escalating trade war with China wound up being just the opposite.
What happened?
The telecommunications, automotive, computing and Manufacturing sectors are being transformed with new digital technologies. During the third quarter of 2021, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high with global sales totaling $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the third quarter of 2020. Here are the six top-performing chip stocks of 2021:
- 1. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently trading at $258.75, boasting 89.95% gains from Jan. 10, 2021.
- 2. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) trading at $64.64, is up an astounding 110.07% from Jan. 10, 2021.
- 3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading at $125.34 showing 29.07% growth from Jan. 10, 2021.
- 4. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is at $143.42, an increase of 46.39% from Jan. 10, 2021.
- 5. ASML Holding N.V (NASDAQ: ASML) trading at $703.40, up 38.64% from Jan. 10, 2021.
- 6. NXP Semiconductors N.V (NASDAQ: NXPI) currently trading at $215.87, up 24.63% from Jan. 10, 2021.
Why is it important?
- Let’s take a look at some catalysts that could deliver the above-mentioned stocks great performance in 2022:
- 1. Nvidia’s quarterly earnings report is due in February, along with the launch of a new Data Center and Gaming Products at the flagship GPU Technology Conference in March.
- 2. Axcelis announced multiple shipments of Purion H200 SiC power series implanters, and closure of the Purion XE SiC evaluation tool. This is a key step in the production cycle for advanced and mature-node chips.
- 3. AMD announced new software targeted toward Gamers at CES 2022 titled "AMD Software: Adrenaline edition."
- 4. Applied Materials recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The company also announced a new phase of research collaboration with the Institute of Microelectronics (IME). Under the new phase of their R&D engagement, Applied Materials and IME aim to accelerate the AI era of computing by driving breakthroughs in heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging for semiconductor innovation.
- 5. ASML has an upcoming event on Jan. 19, highlighting fourth-quarter and 2021 results, as well as the company's initial views on 2022.
- 6. NXP ramped up their flagship 4D imaging radar chip to production, adding new products tailored for the fast-growing L2+ market. The company also announced a Jan. 31 conference call to review fourth-quarter and full year 2021 financial results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: semiconductorsTech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga