6 Top-Performing Chip Stocks Of 2021 — And Why To Watch Them In 2022

What could have been a devastating year for semiconductor manufacturers in the wake of a global pandemic and an escalating trade war with China wound up being just the opposite.

What happened?

The telecommunications, automotive, computing and Manufacturing sectors are being transformed with new digital technologies. During the third quarter of 2021, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high with global sales totaling $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the third quarter of 2020. Here are the six top-performing chip stocks of 2021:

1. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently trading at $258.75, boasting 89.95% gains from Jan. 10, 2021.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) currently trading at $258.75, boasting 89.95% gains from Jan. 10, 2021. 2. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) trading at $64.64, is up an astounding 110.07% from Jan. 10, 2021.

(NASDAQ: ACLS) trading at $64.64, is up an astounding 110.07% from Jan. 10, 2021. 3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is trading at $125.34 showing 29.07% growth from Jan. 10, 2021.

(NASDAQ: AMD) is trading at $125.34 showing 29.07% growth from Jan. 10, 2021. 4. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is at $143.42, an increase of 46.39% from Jan. 10, 2021.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) is at $143.42, an increase of 46.39% from Jan. 10, 2021. 5. ASML Holding N.V (NASDAQ: ASML) trading at $703.40, up 38.64% from Jan. 10, 2021.

(NASDAQ: ASML) trading at $703.40, up 38.64% from Jan. 10, 2021. 6. NXP Semiconductors N.V (NASDAQ: NXPI) currently trading at $215.87, up 24.63% from Jan. 10, 2021.

Why is it important?