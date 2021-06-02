 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Nasdaq Reduces Tick Size To 1/16
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Nasdaq Reduces Tick Size To 1/16

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 1997, the NASDAQ reduced its minimum tick size for most stocks from ⅛ to 1/16.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 7,289.40. The S&P 500 traded at 846.36.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris. Scientists at the Roslin Institute in Scotland revealed Dolly the sheep, the first successfully cloned mammal. The average price of a new house was $124,100.

Nasdaq Reduces Tick Size: In June 1997, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the NASDAQ to reduce its minimum tick size for all stocks with a bid price of at least $10 from ⅛ to 1/16.

Tick size is the minimum increment of price movement for a stock. For stocks in the U.S. market, tick size is expressed in dollars or cents.

Prior to 1997, NASDAQ stocks traded with tick sizes of ⅛, or 12.5 cents. In 1997, that tick size was reduced to 1/16, or 6.25 cents.

Tick size was again reduced in 2005 via SEC Rule 612, which required the minimum tick size for stocks priced over $1.00 to be 1 cent. Stocks priced under $1 can have a tick size of 0.01 cent. This transition from fractions to cents is known as decimalization.

In 2016, the SEC conducted a two-year pilot program to see if boosting the tick size of small cap stocks from 1 cent to 5 cents would boost liquidity. However, the program failed to generate the intended results.

Image credit: bfishadow, Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation SEC Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com