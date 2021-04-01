ARKX Isn't The First Space ETF: Here's How The Others Have Performed

The brand new ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) has gotten a lot of headlines this week. The new Space ETF is off to a lackluster start, trading mostly flat so far in its first two days on the market.

The top three holdings of the ARKX ETF are Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB), 3D Printing Etf (BATS: PRNT) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS). ARKX investors likely see space travel technology as an exciting new investment frontier, but the new ARK ETF isn’t the first space technology ETF.

ROKT And UFO Returns: The SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSE: ROKT) launched back in October 2018. Since that time, the fund has generated a total return of 38.1%, lagging the 50.4% total return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) over that stretch. The top three holdings of the ROKT ETF are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD), Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).

The Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO) also launched in April 2019. Unfortunately for UFO investors, the fund has also lagged the S&P 500 since its inception. The UFO ETF has generated just a 14.5% total return compared to a 42% total return by the SPY. The fund’s top three holdings are SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Eutelsat Communications SA (OTC: EUTLF) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN).

Benzinga’s Take: The bad news for ARKX investors is that the other two space funds haven’t performed particularly well, lagging the S&P 500 as a whole. The good news is that the three space ETFs clearly have very different holdings, and Cathie Woods’ other ARK ETFs have performed extremely well in recent years.

(Photo: Greg Rakoxy via Unsplash)