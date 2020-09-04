Educational Stocks: Top Back-To-School Pick?

This educational stock pick is not long or complicated. It's simple, revealing and very timely for investors looking to profit and build wealth during this very unique back-to-school timeframe.

Now, back when I was in school, and this is probably true for you as well….your “back to school” shopping list was….

Loose-leaf paper

Trapper Keepers

#2 Pencils

Maybe a sweet Michael Jackson folder

And maybe - just to impress the 7th-grade coeds – a level haircut that wasn’t done by your mom that morning.

COVID-19 Has Changed Educational Stocks

Fast forward to today in this new re-opening school world that we live in. Some schools are fully back to in-person classrooms. Others have taken a hybrid approach with some remote and some in-person learning. And many schools are starting out with a 100% at-home, online learning setup. Clearly times have changed.

Case in point, I just got my kids’ “back to school” shopping list, and one item that stood out to me was: Webcam

It makes total sense. Remote learning means new equipment. So let's take a look at the top maker of the preferred back to school webcams that were on my kids' list and you will find that it is made by a company called Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI). Their website says it perfectly...“Back to School: Evolved”.

Ok, fine. So let’s go buy two new webcams. I checked Amazon...Sold out. Best Buy...Sold out. Once I saw this, I dug into LOGI even more, and their chart was one of the most stable, consistent performers I’ve ever seen.

Look at this thing – straight up since April. Every dip – buyable.

More on LOGI

LOGI’s CEO Bracken Darrell told CNBC that “we’re working like crazy to make sure we have enough products – especially for colleges and for the education of all levels. We’ve really expanded our capacity for webcams to make sure we’re ready for what we think is coming.”

To support this comment, LOGI just raised its full-year outlook as quarterly operating profits jumped more than 75%.

Webcams

Video-conferencing equipment

Headsets

These are all must-have products as the virtual school year gets underway. Or virtual work-day. Or virtual college education. Either way – LOGI is the clear winner. That’s why this tech stock is my #1 back-to-school educational stock pick – right now. Pretty logical.

