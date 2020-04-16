Visa Inc (NYSE: V) didn’t pass $100 billion until fall 2013 — well after its founding but relatively soon after its incorporation.

The company technically got its start in 1958, when Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) created BankAmericard as the first ever revolving-credit card. The program went international in 1974, launched a debit card in 1975, and then was renamed “Visa” in 1976.

In 1997, it facilitated $1 trillion in payments, and by 2001, it had issued 1 billion cards.

It wasn’t until 2007 that the program incorporated into Visa Inc, and it didn’t tap the public markets until 2008, just after launching its mobile platform. Visa’s $19.1 billion offering was, at that time, the largest in history.

Between then and the striking of its 2013 milestone, the company notched few notable achievements. It joined the S&P 500 index in 2009 and was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average around the same time it struck $100 billion.

A period of quiet, organic growth preceded a 2014 launch of Visa Checkout for online payments, as well as the 2016 acquisition of Visa’s European affiliate.

Now, Visa is the world’s second-largest payment network after a Chinese competitor, facilitating transactions between 336 million cardholders and 40 million merchants. It aims to expand further with a recently announced change to its transaction fee structure.

Vias has a market cap of $350 billion at time of publication.