Why Johnson & Johnson Inspires Cramer's Bullishness On Disney, Visa, Mastercard

During a Wednesday conference call, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) executives inadvertently made the case for buying Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Cramer Sees 'Something Compelling' From Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson's post-earnings conference call focused in part on its ongoing efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Cramer said on his "Mad Money" show.

Management displayed a confident done and suggested it has "something compelling up their sleeves," the CNBC host said.

The call was so compelling that investors should have left wishing they owned stocks with exposure to travel or leisure, such as Disney, Visa, and Mastercard, he said.

Cramer Says 'Toxic' Stocks Might Be A Buy

Johnson & Johnson is "experienced" at producing vaccines and "way ahead" of its rivals, Cramer said.

A vaccine is the one and only way to "beat this disease for good," as it not only prevents people from getting sick, but prevents people from being a carrier, he said.

When this happens, investors will likely look back at this point in time and "wish" they owned stocks that are now considered to be "toxic," Cramer said.

What's Next For Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson said it can manufacture between 600 million and 900 million vaccines in 2021 if ongoing trials prove to be successful.

Human testing is expected to commence in September, followed by an emergency use authorization for public consumption.

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.11% at $147.82 at the time of publication Thursday.

