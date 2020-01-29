Market Overview

Here's How Much Investing $100 In McDonald's Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

McDonald’s Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was fast food giant McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).

McDonald’s faces some significant challenges in the 2010s, including souring public opinion on processed foods and a trend toward organic, healthy menu items.

Following six consecutive quarters of U.S. same-restaurant sales declines, CEO Steve Easterbrook announced a turnaround plan back in 2015 that included corporate restructuring, large-scale refranchising and higher-quality menu items. In addition, Easterbrook launched the Experience of the Future initiative, which included a $6 billion commitment to restaurant remodels and a focus on technological innovation, such as kiosk and app ordering and delivery.

Easterbrook’s turnaround initiatives worked and helped jump-start McDonald’s stock in the second half of the decade.

McDonald's CEO To Employees: The Party's Over

McDonald's shares started the 2010s trading at around $63. The stock dipped as low as $61.06 in January 2010, it’s lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, McDonald's shares marched steadily higher for the next two years, reaching $102.22 in early 2012.

McDonald’s then traded sideways in a range of between around $85 and $105 for nearly four years before the turnaround initiatives began to gain traction.

2020 And Beyond

McDonald's reached its decade high of $221.93 in mid-2019 before cooling off over the past six months or so.

Still, $100 worth of McDonald's stock in 2010 would be worth about $447 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Steve Easterbrook resigned as CEO in November pf 2019. The company's board of director's determined Easterbrook violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a consensual relationship with an employee. He was replaced with Chris Kempczinski.

