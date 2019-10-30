Market Overview

The World's 10 Longest Nonstop Flights

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
It’s 2019, and thanks to the world’s largest commercial airlines, you can fly nearly anywhere nonstop.

In order to find the longest nonstop flights of 2019, Benzinga has analyzed commercial airline flight data for 2019 provided by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, flightstats.com and Statista.

The rankings include flight duration, route distance in miles and kilometers and the airlines servicing the routes. 

By The Numbers 

All of the top 10 longest flights are 16 hours and 30 minutes or longer. 

The world’s longest nonstop flight by duration and distance flown is from Singapore (SIN) to Newark, New Jersey (EWR).

This incredibly lengthy nonstop flight takes a total of 18 hours and 45 minutes from wheels up to wheels down. The flight is serviced by Singapore Airlines Ltd. (OTC: SINGF).

SIN to EWR is the world’s only nonstop flight covering over 10,000 miles. 

Two other nonstop flights crack the 9,000 mile-mark for total distance flown in 2019.

Auckland, New Zealand (AUK) to Doha, Qatar (DIA) is the world’s second-longest nonstop flight by distance, at 9,031 miles. The nonstop route is serviced exclusively by Qatar Airways.

Not far behind is Perth, Australia (PER) to London, United Kingdom (LHR).

Coming in at 9,009 miles, PER to LHR is the world’s third-longest nonstop flight by route distance. The only commercial airline servicing the nonstop version of this flight in 2019 is Qantas Airways (OTC: QABSY).

Amenities Galore

Just because you’re in the air for almost a day doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable.

Eight airlines contribute service the top 10 longest nonstop flights in the world, and all offer amenities to help pass the time and make an incredibly long flight more comfortable.

For example, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), also known for its industry-leading on-time performance record, offers a large group of in-flight entertainment and goodies for customers flying internationally for 6 hours 30 minutes or longer: 

  • Bellini cocktails for passengers age 21 or older.
  • Two refreshing hot towel services during flight.
  • A traditional restaurant dining experience, including choice of appetizer and entrée.
  • Chocolates distributed to passengers before the flight descent.

The following are the nonstop commercial flight routes with the longest flight duration across the world in 2019 ranked by shortest time in the air to the longest: 

Flight Origin City

Flight Destination City

Duration of Flight Route

Distance of flight route, in miles

Distance of flight route, in kilometers

Airlines operating flight route

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Los Angeles, California

16 hours and 30 minutes

8390 mi

13,502 km

ETIHAD Airways

Johannesburg, South Africa

Atlanta, Georgia

16 hours and 40 minutes

8439 mi

13,582 km

Delta

Los Angeles, California

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

16 hours and 55 minutes

8332 mi

13,409 km

Saudia

San Francisco, California

Singapore

17 hours and 5 minutes

8446 mi

13,593 km

United, Singapore Airlines

Auckland, New Zealand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

17 hours and 15 minutes

8823 mi

14,200 km

Emirates

Los Angeles, California

Singapore

17 hours and 20 minutes

8761 mi

14,100 km

United

Perth, Australia

London, United Kingdom

17 hours and 20 minutes

9009 mi

14,499 km

Qantas

Airways

Houston, Texas

Sydney, Australia

17 hours and 30 minutes

8575 mi

13,800 km

United

Auckland, New Zealand

Doha, Qatar

18 hours and 30 minutes

9031 mi

14,534 km

Qatar Airways

Singapore

Newark, New Jersey

18 hours and 45 minutes

10,377 mi

16,700 km

Singapore Airlines

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

