The World's 10 Longest Nonstop Flights

It’s 2019, and thanks to the world’s largest commercial airlines, you can fly nearly anywhere nonstop.

In order to find the longest nonstop flights of 2019, Benzinga has analyzed commercial airline flight data for 2019 provided by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, flightstats.com and Statista.

The rankings include flight duration, route distance in miles and kilometers and the airlines servicing the routes.

By The Numbers

All of the top 10 longest flights are 16 hours and 30 minutes or longer.

The world’s longest nonstop flight by duration and distance flown is from Singapore (SIN) to Newark, New Jersey (EWR).

This incredibly lengthy nonstop flight takes a total of 18 hours and 45 minutes from wheels up to wheels down. The flight is serviced by Singapore Airlines Ltd. (OTC: SINGF).

SIN to EWR is the world’s only nonstop flight covering over 10,000 miles.

Two other nonstop flights crack the 9,000 mile-mark for total distance flown in 2019.

Auckland, New Zealand (AUK) to Doha, Qatar (DIA) is the world’s second-longest nonstop flight by distance, at 9,031 miles. The nonstop route is serviced exclusively by Qatar Airways.

Not far behind is Perth, Australia (PER) to London, United Kingdom (LHR).

Coming in at 9,009 miles, PER to LHR is the world’s third-longest nonstop flight by route distance. The only commercial airline servicing the nonstop version of this flight in 2019 is Qantas Airways (OTC: QABSY).

Amenities Galore

Just because you’re in the air for almost a day doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable.

Eight airlines contribute service the top 10 longest nonstop flights in the world, and all offer amenities to help pass the time and make an incredibly long flight more comfortable.

For example, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), also known for its industry-leading on-time performance record, offers a large group of in-flight entertainment and goodies for customers flying internationally for 6 hours 30 minutes or longer:

Bellini cocktails for passengers age 21 or older.

Two refreshing hot towel services during flight.

A traditional restaurant dining experience, including choice of appetizer and entrée.

Chocolates distributed to passengers before the flight descent.

The following are the nonstop commercial flight routes with the longest flight duration across the world in 2019 ranked by shortest time in the air to the longest:

Flight Origin City Flight Destination City Duration of Flight Route Distance of flight route, in miles Distance of flight route, in kilometers Airlines operating flight route Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Los Angeles, California 16 hours and 30 minutes 8390 mi 13,502 km ETIHAD Airways Johannesburg, South Africa Atlanta, Georgia 16 hours and 40 minutes 8439 mi 13,582 km Delta Los Angeles, California Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 16 hours and 55 minutes 8332 mi 13,409 km Saudia San Francisco, California Singapore 17 hours and 5 minutes 8446 mi 13,593 km United, Singapore Airlines Auckland, New Zealand Dubai, United Arab Emirates 17 hours and 15 minutes 8823 mi 14,200 km Emirates Los Angeles, California Singapore 17 hours and 20 minutes 8761 mi 14,100 km United Perth, Australia London, United Kingdom 17 hours and 20 minutes 9009 mi 14,499 km Qantas Airways Houston, Texas Sydney, Australia 17 hours and 30 minutes 8575 mi 13,800 km United Auckland, New Zealand Doha, Qatar 18 hours and 30 minutes 9031 mi 14,534 km Qatar Airways Singapore Newark, New Jersey 18 hours and 45 minutes 10,377 mi 16,700 km Singapore Airlines

