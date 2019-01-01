QQQ
Range
17.5 - 18.56
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15 - 21.97
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.5
P/E
-
Shares
377.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Qantas Airways is Australia's largest domestic airline with typically a two thirds market share, effectively competing in a duopoly with Virgin. The company operates a multibrand strategy, with low-cost carrier Jetstar complementing the full-service Qantas brand. Its frequent-flyer loyalty program continues to expand with new partnerships, which are integral to retaining customer loyalty for its core airline business.

Qantas Airways Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qantas Airways (QABSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qantas Airways (OTCPK: QABSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Qantas Airways's (QABSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qantas Airways.

Q

What is the target price for Qantas Airways (QABSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qantas Airways

Q

Current Stock Price for Qantas Airways (QABSY)?

A

The stock price for Qantas Airways (OTCPK: QABSY) is $18.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qantas Airways (QABSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

Q

When is Qantas Airways (OTCPK:QABSY) reporting earnings?

A

Qantas Airways does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qantas Airways (QABSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qantas Airways.

Q

What sector and industry does Qantas Airways (QABSY) operate in?

A

Qantas Airways is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.