5 Ways To Stay Focused And Inspired

In our 21st-century world, distractions are all around us. The internet and social media are always at our disposal.

With such easy access, it can seem impossible to refrain from constantly checking our phones for emails, text messages, Facebook notifications and everything else on the web. As a result, many of us often find ourselves unfocused, lacking in motivation and ultimately being less productive than we could be.

The following are five ways to maintain concentration and give yourself an extra spark of inspiration.

Turn Off Notifications

Nothing breaks your focus like a noisy alert informing you that Rebecca from high school has commented on your latest Instagram selfie.

First you check the new likes and comments on your post, then suddenly you find yourself watching random "How To" videos for an hour-and-a-half. Don't do it to yourself. Turn off notifications and allow your attention to remain on your work. Leave your phone out of sight and out of mind.

Read More

Reading a good ol' paperback seems to be a lost art in the modern world. Instead, people would rather listen to audio books, podcasts, or not engage at all.

While podcasts and audio books are certainly insightful and useful for shaping one's mindset, the act of physically reading text has profound effects on the brain's ability to focus at a high level. If my argument isn't compelling enough, see what experts have to say.

Exercise Regularly

A body at rest stays at rest. People often neglect to get active even just a few times a week and then wonder why they need coffee to muster up a morsel of energy.

A vitalized body leads to a vitalized mind, so be sure to renew that expired gym membership.

Meditate

This is something that is often tossed around in conversation by life coaches, motivational speakers and psychologists — but not enough people are actually meditating.

Proper meditation practices have been shown to reduce stress, alleviate anxiety, enhance self-awareness and so on.

Despite the extensive list of benefits associated with mediation, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 14.2% of American adults have practiced meditation at least once in their lifetime.

I think it's fair to say that we could all add a little more namaste to our agendas.

Music

The proper playlist is powerful. It can turn a dull moment at the office into a day full of motivation and purpose. But you can't just play any random songs. It's key that what you listen to be lively and energetic.

Otherwise, the music may have the opposite effect, and you'll wonder how you ended up in your feelings at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday listening to Kelly Clarkson.