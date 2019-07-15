5 Things A Great Real Estate Agent Does

In order to find the most ideal house for your needs in less time, you may have to hire a real estate agent. So, how do you recognize if your real estate agent is worth their buck?

What a real estate agent does well can help you score the best deal for your dream house.

Here are the five things that will help you navigate what separates a great real estate agent from a good one.

They Respect You

In order to have a healthy and professional relationship with your real estate agent, they should be able to respect you. Your agent should be listening to your input at all times. As the homebuyer, you're the only one who knows what you want and need in a home, so your opinion should be valued highly. Having a real estate agent who actively listens to your ideas will help you out tremendously. In addition, they’ll use your input to find you the best possible house.

They Put Their Best Foot Forward

Your real estate agent should utilize all of their knowledge in the field to help you formulate a plan and execute it. They should know about your needs and the area in which you want a home. By doing so, they’ll be able to give you the information that you need to save yourself time and effort.

They’re Flexible

Having an agent who can easily communicate will help improve your experience exponentially. Say you check your Google Calendar and can only look at homes during a small window of time throughout the day. You’re going to need an agent who can be flexible to your request. Also, you should be comfortable to regularly speak with your agent to better your own personal relationship and get you on the same page.

They Negotiate For The Best Deal

If you like a house, but it contains some secondhand issues beneath the cracks, a great real estate agent will be able to talk with the seller about replacements and repairs needed. This way, you’ll get the best deal for a house you enjoy. If you didn’t have a real estate agent who recognized issues that could worsen over time, you would have to pay for the repairs yourself. This will help you commend your agent choice and also save you a killing on that dream house.

They’ll Be Honest With You

The main difference between a good agent and a great one is their ability, to be honest with you. If you find a house that you like, but they believe there could be a better choice for you later in the process - they may talk you out of buying that house. If it’s their job to sell you a house, and they talk you into doing the opposite, you’ll know that you can trust this person. They really did everything to listen to your input and know that there’s a better fit for your desires. Now, you’ll be able to find that dream house for the best deal.