5 Questions To Ask Your Home Inspector

Taking care of a house takes time and effort. If you don’t have the credentials to understand the health of a home, small mishaps can easily become growing concerns in the future. So, a certified home inspector can help you with your examining needs.

After you undergo the home-buying process, including preapproval vs. prequalification and the moving process, you can have a home inspector come in and check on your assets.

If you don’t know what questions to ask, here are some options to make the most of your time with your home inspector.

What Are Your Credentials?

By clarifying the exact credentials of the person inspecting your home, you’ll be able to better analyze his or her credibility with your follow-up questions. Ask for the exact types of certifications, insurance (if any), and their experience in the field in order to gain a complete insight of their trustworthiness. HomeAdvisor, owned by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), has an easy method to see which certified home inspectors live near you.

How Does The Plumbing Look?

According to HGTV, a home inspector may evaluate the drains, water heaters, pipes, water pressure and temperature in your home. Plumbing concerns can arise from the smallest of hints - such as a small water stain on the floor or ceiling. It’s important that your home inspector is aware of possible concerns and pays special attention to any issues regarding your plumbing.

How’s The Electrical?

In order to avoid an electrical fire, your electricity unit should be safe and working correctly. Have your inspector check to make sure outlets work and are not placed too close to multiple water sources - such as faucets in the kitchen or outside near the sprinkler system. Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to protecting your home.

Is There Any Drainage Outside?

Ask your inspector to walk around the house with you and see if there are any liquid puddles seeping out of the house. This could be either a water concern or another larger issue. If these puddles were to grow, that could cause some major expenses surrounding the foundation of your home in general. These can be a hassle to handle both physically and financially.

How’s The Roof Looking?

Since roof replacements can be costly, you won’t want to take any chances. In order to make sure that your roof isn’t damaged goods, you should ask your home inspector about any visible issues - including the shingles, gutters and any major deterioration from weather or other causes.