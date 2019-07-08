2 Simple Repairs To Boost Your Home's Value

When it comes to increasing your home’s value, remodeling can seem like a difficult feat. Yet simple repairs can go a long way.

Being a homeowner, it’s essential to give your real estate the attention it deserves. Whether you’re buying a new house or maintaining one you already own, active maintenance now will avoid more significant concerns later.

A home’s value can shift by the smallest of efforts. Depending on factors like your goals and budget, a change can be as simple as a paint job to a complete remodel of your kitchen.

Here are two easy repairs that can amplify the appearance of your home to give it more value.

1. Landscaping

For potential buyers inspecting a home, landscaping goes a long way.

The exterior of the house is the first glimpse people have when they pull up to a potential new house.

If you're looking to make simple improvements, try trimming the hedges and mowing the lawn to give your house curb appeal.

Also, purchasing new plants to put on the front and backyard will help heighten the appearance. According to HGTV, buying “green” plants that are drought-tolerant and native to your region will last longer and save you money later. In the end, consistent maintenance of your lawn will give people a reason to see the inside of your house.

If budget isn’t an issue, you could also look into hiring a landscaper, such as BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), to maintain and spruce up your lawn. People will drive by and recognize that your house is regularly taken care of.

2. Polish The Interior

After people walk past your beautiful lawn, they’ll be intrigued to see the inside.

The kitchen, bathrooms, and living room are the first areas guests will see when they walk into your house, so it’s essential to keep them in prime condition. Remodeling these common areas will help upscale the appearance of your house.

A “remodel” can be something minor, such as changing the paint or rearranging the furniture. If you notice a dent in a tile or a paint chip, analyze the room and see if a new floor change or paint job would be better.

If not, try fixing it now. Do not wait until later, because it could grow into a bigger issue.

It's important to recognize the space of real estate you have now. Ask yourself if it could change not only for the benefit of your house value, but also for your own benefit.

Reflect on your vision for the place where you live.