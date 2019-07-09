Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Bell Telephone Company Is Founded
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 5:56am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Bell Telephone Company Is Founded

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened

On this day in 1877, the Bell Telephone Company was founded in Boston as a common law joint stock company.

Where Was The Market

The S&P 500 was trading between 2.85 and 3.05. It trades around 2,975 today.

What Else Was Going On In The World

The first Wimbledon tennis tournament began in London, and battles between settlers and Native Americans continued to rage.

A Juggernaut Is Born

The firm was founded by Alexander Graham Bell’s father-in-law to hold the patents of Bell and his partner.

It was officially incorporated July 30 and over the years underwent a series of reorganizations and merger. In the 1880s, the entity birthed subsidiary AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which eventually came to acquire the parent.

AT&T now dominates the telecom industry with subsidiaries including DIRECTV, Time Warner and Warner Bros.

Related Links:

AT&T's Acquisition Of Time Warner 'Compelling,' But Will Take Time To Show Results

Net Neutrality Repeal Is Official: Will You Notice?

Image: Bell System logo, 1889

Posted-In: Alexander Graham Bell Bell Telephone Company this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF
What We Know About AT&T's Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald's, Microsoft And More
AT&T Option Trades Suggest 'Risk-Off' Positioning Ahead Of Next Week
BofA Bullish On AT&T: 'The Network Has Never Performed Better'
Pepsico: A Trucker In Shipper's Clothing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

TangoTrade, Tempus Launch Payment Assurance Solution