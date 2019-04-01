Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne teamed up to establish Apple Computer Inc.

The S&P 500 closed around 102.24, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded around 4,491.81.

On the same day, Conrail took control of six bankrupt railroads in the northeast. Earlier that week, Washington D.C. opened its Metro, and the International Bill of Rights went into effect.

In the shadows of Jobs’ Cupertino garage, three tech enthusiasts signed the founding document of one of the world’s most prolific brands. Apple Computer Inc was established to sell Apple I personal computers, which Wozniak hand-built. The team began selling the kits in July.

The original agreement gave Jobs and Wozniak each 45 percent of the company while leaving Wayne 10 percent. Wayne sold his stake back for $800 11 days later.

Apple was officially incorporated Jan 3., 1977, hit the public markets Dec. 12, 1980, and rebranded as “Apple Inc” (NASDAQ: AAPL) in January 2007 to broaden its scope from computers to electronics.

Under its widened mission, Apple sells more than $200 billion in iPod, iPhone and iPad products annually. It’s worth $895.67 billion — far beyond Wayne’s initial $8,000 valuation — and remains one of the largest publicly traded companies on the planet. Last year, it became the first to break a $1 trillion market cap.

