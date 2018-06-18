4 Online Trading Shows You Should Watch To Start Your Day

For most people, the stock market’s regular session (9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET) is the only time they can trade. But there’s a whole other world of action taking place before and after each weekday session.

The pre-market and after-hours sessions (4-9:30 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. respectively) offer not only a time for some experienced individuals to trade, but also the chance to learn about the vast majority of corporate news the moment it’s released.

Because all that market-moving news arrives at a time when people are adjusting their strategies based on the sentiment of the day (particularly in the pre-market session), these periods directly before and after the regular session can be a really busy time for market watchers.

Tuning in to a financial news network like CNBC and Bloomberg is always a good way to get a general sense of what’s happening in the global financial markets. But there’s a ton of more niche offerings for specifics types of traders and investors.

Here are four other shows that can be found online for free that can help you get read for the market open.

For Options Traders - TastyTrade Live

Airing from 8-11:30 ET from their Chicago offices, TastyTrade Live is an options education-focused show. Hosts Tom Sonsoff and Tony Battista, both former floor traders, go through viewer emails and discuss what worked and didn’t work about recent options trades they’ve made.

For Macro And Sector Traders - Chaikin Analytics PowerFeed TV

PowerFeed TV offers a more top-down view of the markets, starting with the major indices and going through the sectors before singling out several stocks to watch for the day. The show is hosted by Chaikin Analytics’ Chief Market Strategist Dan Russo, and is generally posted on the company’s YouTube channel by 9 a.m. ET.

For Futures Traders - TDA Network Futures

For futures traders, TD Ameritrade Network’s Futures show is as good a breakdown as there is in the premarket. Hosts Ben Lichtenstein and Kevin Hincks focus on the overnight trading action in the major futures markets, and offer a more global perspective of the day’s news.

For Technical Stock Traders - PreMarket Prep

We’d be remiss not to toot our own horn here. PreMarket Prep is hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and Proprietary Trader Dennis Dick, who run through the biggest movers of the morning and use technical analysis to preview what the overnight session means for the upcoming trading day.

The show airs from 8-9 a.m. ET, and is also posted as a podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, and TuneIn.