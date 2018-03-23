Ease Your House Hunting Stress With These Home Buying Mobile Apps

From productivity to cooking, mobile apps have revolutionized the way people go on with their daily lives. Now, mobile apps assist with the home buying process as well. They save time and synthesize volumes of research to provide live pricing information.

Here are some of the best mobile apps for home buying.

Zillow App: Price Properties And Gather Neighborhood Data

Zillow provides property information for both rentals and real estate.

At a glance, you can review the sales history of a property. Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) combines Information from public records, homeowners, tax assessors, real estate agents, and multiple listing services to provide accurate property information.

The app even shows foreclosure information on properties within the vicinity. It also features local school quality, walkability scores, pre-approval feature, and a mortgage calculator. The mortgage calculator includes the price of homeowners insurance and property taxes. That gives prospective buyers a chance to see if they have a chance to qualify for the property.

You can set up alerts for new listings, prices, and other notifications with a click of a button.

The Zillow app is free for iOS and Android.

House Hunter App: Snap Homes And Take Essential Notes

The House Hunter app makes it easier to keep track of each of your properties of interest. You can snap a photo of a home, enter personalized scoring info, and notes on the property.

Choose from built-in features designed to help you sort and remember standout features for a property. When you enter your criteria into the app, it will populate a list of properties and scores properties.

The House Hunter app is $2.99 for iOS.

Homesnap App: Take Pictures Of Properties And Have Property Info At Your Disposal

The Homesnap app can pull data about a property when you upload a snapshot of it.

You gain instant access to bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. It also provides a custom feed based your browser history, in-app messaging, and real estate agent listings.

Homesnap app is free for iOS and Android.

With limited housing inventory and even less time, you need to be creative in our approach to find the home of your dreams. These time-saving apps save time on the researching process, connect with realtors, uncover hidden property details, and gather neighborhood information.