Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), a surface transportation and logistics company, released Thursday preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company guided fourth quarter EPS to a range of 77 cents to 82 cents and expects to record revenue of $1.9 to $2.0 billion versus the Street's expectations for $1.91 billion.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell more than 6 percent ahead of Thursday's open after the company filed a Form D for a mixed offering of $37.04 million. However, shares of most cryptocurrency related companies were lower amid reports that South Korea is looking to implement measures to regulate the space.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) fell more than 10 percent after the company provided a disappointing update to its fourth quarter due to the "unprecedented weather conditions in Texas." The company lowered its sales guidance for the quarter from a range of $47 to $50 million to $35 million.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) soared more than 80 percent after the company's full year earnings report Wednesday showed a 92 percent increase in revenue for the year.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) spiked nearly 40 percent after the company said Wednesday it has sold its MDSS Service Contracts to Philips North America for $8 million.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN), another stock viewed as a play on cryptocurrencies, fell more than 5 percent on no company specific news but likely related to reports from South Korea.
