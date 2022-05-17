This Sneaky Industry Routinely Outperforms The Stock Market

The Dow Jones is down 7% this month; NASDAQ 14%. Investors are concerned about the performance of their stocks and have no idea when things may turn around.

Poor performance across the board has led many investors to seek alternative investments. This ranges from high-end wine and bourbon to NFTs and Crypto, REITs, etc.

One industry remains niche and has an almost cult-like following. Its audience may be (relatively) small, but its returns are massive. We’re talking, of course, about sneakers.

The market climbed comfortably over a $2 Billions in 2019, and Cowen & Co. suggests it could grow as large as $30 billion globally, by 2030.

In 2015, Josh Luber gave a Ted Talk discussing the performance of reselling sneakers. He showed an astonishing return on investment ‘sneaker heads’ saw, and provided data showing that the secondary market for Nike and Air Jordan earned more than the 2nd leading brand, Sketchers, did in retail.

Now, in 2022 Josh Luber is the co-founder of StockX, a sneaker resell site valued at over $3.8 Billion. He also is the co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles, which recently had a $27 Billion valuation.

In-demand sneakers routinely provide their initial owners an ROI of over 100%, sometimes up to 400%. If you want to join the movement and take part in arguably the fastest-growing investment platform in the world.