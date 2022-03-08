A $100 Investment Can Get You A Share Of This Famous Sunken Treasure

You hear all the time about investing leading to riches, but you probably never hear about investing leading to sunken treasure. The crowdfunding investment platform Wefunder is offering investors an opportunity to get their share of the booty for as little as $100.

Let’s Talk Booty

The ship, The Royal Mail Steamship Republic, affectionately nicknamed the “millionaire's” ship, because of the number of wealthy Americans who frequented the ship, and the vessel was considered unsinkable. Well, in 1909, the RMS was struck by another ship as it was departing New York and its estimated $25 million was lost. It’s been over 100 years and that cargo is now estimated to be worth $1 billion today.

Who are These ‘Lords of Fortune’?

With a true seaman eye patch and all, Martin Bayerle starred in a nine-part series for the History Channel called “Billion Dollar Wreck” in 2016 and the journey for Bayerle and his crew has not stopped. Now, with all the obstacles out of the way, this historic recovery is set to begin.

Martin Bayerle will serve as Captain for their expedition and has several successful recoveries under his belt. He is a published author and considered a subject matter expert in his field.

Investments through Wefunder can begin as low as $100 with investor perks at specific investment levels. Investors will be paid out on a 6.0x multiple over a two-year period, which is a similar structure used in previous recoveries of this nature.

Visit the Lords of Fortune page on Wefunder.

Image by MasterTux on Pixabay