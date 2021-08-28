If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) right now?

Cardano: 45.1%

Dogecoin: 54.9%

Cardano was trading around $2.84 at press time. Meanwhile, meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is trading at around $0.287.

Cardano is a public blockchain for settling payments that will soon support a wide range of smart contracts. Cardano’s blockchain uses proof of stake to verify its integrity. Proof of stake is not only environmentally friendly, but it allows for faster and cheaper transactions than proof of work cryptocurrencies... Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.